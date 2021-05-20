Obituary: Chilton “Stub” Hedrick

Chilton “Stub”

Hedrick

February 5, 1936 – April 15, 2021

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, Chilton “Stub” Eulane Hedrick was called home at the age 85. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother.

Chilton was born in Stone County, Missouri, on February 5, 1936, to Deward and Alva Hedrick. Chilton, known as “Lane,” in his early years, spent his youth working on the family farm between Blue Eye and Reeds Spring, Missouri.

In October 1958, he met the love of his life, Anna Mae, in Kansas City, Missouri while she was working as a carhop at a hamburger joint. During this time, Chilton was working in the concrete industry. While working, he cut the tip of his finger off in a concrete chute, which is when he got the life-long nickname, “Stub.” On 11/22/1958, after six weeks of dating and eating numerous hamburgers, Chilton and Anna were married. One month later, he was drafted into the US Army and served at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri from 12/4/1958 to 9/12/1960.

After Stub served our country, he and Anna moved to Denver, Colorado, where he joined the family concrete foundation business. Stub and Anna settled in Commerce City, Colorado where they raised their three children. In 1975, Stub became a founding member of the Concrete Foundations Association.

In the late 80’s, business was booming in the mountains, so Stub and Anna moved to Edwards, Colorado to continue the business. Stub retired in July 2009 and they then settled in Grand Junction, Colorado for their remaining years.

Stub was known for his strong work ethic and fairness. He enjoyed being involved in the Commerce City Rotary Club, bowling, fishing, hunting, golf, puzzles, sudoku, and reading books and his Bible. In his later years, he enjoyed being a member of the Victory Life Church.

Stub was preceded in death by his loving wife, Anna, parents, Deward & Alva, and sister, Eutona.

Stub is survived by his two sisters, Chlorene and Kathy, his brother, Randy, daughter, Pam, twin sons, Ron and Don, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous family members.

The family is planning a memorial service on June 5, 2021 at Victory Life Church (2066 Hwy 6 & 50 Fruita, CO 81521) at 11:00am. Stub’s final resting place will be reunited with his loving wife, Anna, at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colorado.