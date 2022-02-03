Obituary: Christine Ellen Hanley

Christine Ellen Hanley

Provided Photo

– January 23, 2022

was born January 2,1957 and passed away peacefully on January 23, 2022 at St Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She fought a long struggle with illness due to cancer.

Christine was a CNA for many years and did hospice work, which she loved. She got a Reki certificate and was a massage therapist to help her in this work. Many people benefited from her loving care.

She also loved animals, who reciprocated that love and really were her closest friends. They were always with her.

She later in life discovered she had a “green thumb” for gardening and grew foods for local friends. It was very much appreciated by those friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents John J. Amling, Jeannine A. Amling, and brother John (Butch) Amling. She is survived by her son Jerrel D. Hanley 32 living in Tucson, AZ,

Quinita (wife), grandchildren, Nyasia, Jerrel Jr, Jaylynn, Quianna, brother Thomas M. Amling,73, of Missouri, and LInda M. Sneath ,69, of Avon, CO