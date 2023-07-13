Obituary: Christopher Marshall Boyd

September 3, 1957 – July 2, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Christopher Marshall Boyd, 65, of Eagle, Colorado unexpectedly passed away on July 2nd, 2023. He was born on September 3rd, 1957, to Madeline and James Boyd in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania.

Chris, a loving, devoted, and humorous father and grandfather is survived by his son, Samuel Christopher Boyd (Ireland); daughters, Emily Isabelle Barron (Dante) and Amanda Katherine Boyd; grandchildren, Aniya Grace Barron and Dante Cyrus-David Barron Jr.; brothers, James B. Boyd Jr. (Tina) and Bradley Marshall Boyd; and sisters, Madeline Marshall Bourgon and Katherine Marshall Fratzke. He is predeceased by his father, James B. Boyd; his mother, Madeline Marshall Boyd; and his brother, William Marshall Boyd.

Upon graduating high school in Pennsylvania, Chris packed up his belongings and headed out on what would be the biggest adventure of his life. He found himself settling into the beautiful Rocky Mountains of Vail, CO where he would reside and raise his children for the majority of his life. Chris worked faithfully and tirelessly to support his family by working numerous jobs throughout the Valley in the hardware industry for 40 years.

Chris, although he enjoyed time by himself immersed in his latest novel, would always be making jokes, telling stories, and providing wisdom and insight to those around him. As a man of true integrity, Chris wouldn’t budge when it came to his morals, values, and convictions in life. His main focus was to provide the best possible life and upbringing to his children.

Chris was truly a great man whose lasting impact will forever be felt by his family, who loves him dearly. His passing left an unfillable hole in the hearts of his loved ones. His ability to sacrifice, provide, support, forgive, and love will be forever engrained in all that he knew.

A private memorial service will take place in the coming months in remembrance and celebration of his life. Please consider donating to his gofundme page: https://gofund.me/70bf9b38