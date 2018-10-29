Obituary: Cindy Lunn Nussbaum, 1940-2018

Vail resident Cindy Lunn Nussbaum passed away peaceful Wednesday, Oct. 24, due to complications from melanoma cancer, she was surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old. There will be a celebration of life held in her honor at the Vail Golf Course Clubhouse on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. All are welcome. Please wear bright colors.

Cindy was born on July 6, 1940, in Buffalo, New York, to Percy and Jane Lunn. She attended Orchard Park High School and then to Colby Junior College in New Hampshire.

In the early '60s she moved to Aspen with her two young children. While in Aspen she worked at the Abby where she met Robert Nussbaum.

Robert and Cindy were married on Dec. 11, 1965, and in 1970 welcomed daughter, Jennifer Mason, to complete the family.

Over the next decade and more, Cindy, Robert, and the family moved to multiple places in the lower 48 before landing in Vail in 1991.

In the mid-'90s, Cindy owned and operated the D'Coffee Beanery, a well-loved local coffee stop for locals that was located in the Vail transportation center. She later turned the coffee shop into La Cantina, which she sold in 2001. Many Vail locals have fond memories of working for Cindy during this time period, and she became known as a supportive, maternal figure for many of Vail's young people who were away from their families.

The doors of the Nussbaum household were always open to those in need, especially during the holidays, when she would host large Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for Vail ski bums who were away from family.

Cindy was an avid sailor, tennis and golf player (including hitting a hole-in-one once) and a volunteer, including on Community Guest Services on Vail Mountain, for the GoPro Mountain Games and Birds of Prey ski races, contributing her outgoing personality and friendly nature to everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her husband of more than 50 years, Robert, her daughter, Andi Wolcott Hargis, her son, Kip Wolcott, her daughter Jen Mason, as well as her brother, John Lunn, and her granddaughter Danielle Hargis.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Eagle Valley Humane Society at http://www.adoptafriend.org/contact/donate.