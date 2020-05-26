Obituary: Cleaburn (Clebe) T. Gordon
Clebe was born April 6, 1982 to Cleaburn J. and Suzanne Gordon in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Clebe was raised in Gypsum and later resided in Eagle. He was passionate about his job as Assistant Superintendent at Gypsum Creek Golf Course and was a member of the Golf Course Association of America. He took pride in his work and it showed, never doing anything half-hearted. He enjoyed all animals and growing up was quite successful with 4-H projects. Clebe loved the outdoors and the outdoors loved him. He felt most at peace when he was out golfing, hiking, camping, fishing, gardening, or tracking an elk. His life was not always easy, but he was determined man and fought through adversities to get to where he was. He will be remembered for his great smile, laugh and loving with his whole heart. is survived by his daughter Brandi Gordon, loving fiance Lynne Moore, mother Suzanne Gordon, cousins Glenn Arens, Brian Arens, Robert Scanlan, aunts Mary D’Ambrosia and Linda Arens. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleaburn J. Gordon. Clebe was also loved by members of his fiance’s family, his many friends and will be missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
