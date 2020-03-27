Obituary: Clifford Mercer

August 30, 1954 ~ March 16, 2020

Clifford William Mercer 8/30/54 — 3/16/20 was born in Wallace Idaho to Howard and Helen Mercer. He is survived by his wife Shirley, proceeded in death by his sister Debra Moore of New Mexico and Cliff has a cousin, Bob Nichleson and his wife Charlette of Washington. worked heavy equipment in the valley for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors – fishing and hunting. Cliff will be missed by many. Service will be at a later date.