Obituary: Clinton D Mehl

Clinton D Mehl

September 13, 1928 – February 6, 2021

Clinton Dale Mehl of Eagle, Colorado died peacefully on February 6, in the presence of his family following complications from a stroke at CU Medical Center in Aurora, CO. He was known to say, “It’s a beautiful day on Brush Creek” and considered the outdoors “our cathedral of nature.” He marveled in the continual renewal and beauty of the plants and animals as we go through the cycle of life.

In 1969 Clint purchased five acres on Brush Creek Road south of Eagle where he built his home and pond. There, he and his wife Esther (with their well-loved cats and a flock of wild turkeys) entertained family and friends with snow tubing, horseback rides, fishing afternoons, and card-game evenings. For years he provided deer, elk, and pheasant for the dinner table.

Clint first hit the ski slopes when a lift ticket at Vail cost $9. During the summer months he was a golfer and scored not one but two holes-in-one at Pinehurst in Denver, CO. and at Imperial in Brea, CA.

Always giving to the community, Clint was a polling official in Eagle, worked ski races at Beaver Creek on the Talon Crew, was a popular greeter at the annual rummage sale in Minturn, served on the Colorado Conservation District, and so forth and so on as Clint would say.

Born in a farm house near Detroit, Kansas to Fredrick Mehl and Sadie Bistline Mehl, Clint served as a radar instructor in the Army Air Corps, then received electrical engineering and business degrees from Kansas State University. He had a rewarding 30-year career as a “hands-on” engineer with General Electric.

Clinton was predeceased by all five of his siblings and one daughter, Joy Ellen Karasik. He is survived by his wife Esther McIlroy Mehl, their six children and spouses, a bevy of grandchildren, and a horde of great-grandchildren. He taught them to always be honest, do what is right, and do your best.

Remembrance contributions can be made to Clint’s favorite charity, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (tunnel2towers.org).

A celebration-of-life event is planned for 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 29th at “the cabin”, 9001 Brush Creek Road, Eagle, CO.