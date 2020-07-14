Obituary: Cordilia Cordy Leyba Lovato

Cordilia Cordy Leyba Lovato

Cordilia “Cordy” Leyba Lovato May 10, 1920 – June 30, 2020 On June 30, 2020 Cordilia “Cordy” Lovato peacefully passed away at her life-long home in Red Cliff, Colorado. Just as she had requested, she was surrounded by family and lots of love to help her make this final journey. Born on May 10, 1920 to Ismael and Libradita Leyba. She was the youngest of five sisters and one brother. When she was the tender age of 18 years old, she joined the Civilian Conservation Corps working at a camp for men 75 miles west of Roswell, New Mexico where she learned many skills like making blankets for U.S. soldiers during the war. Two years later she married Vergilio Lovato and together they migrated to Gilman, Colorado. Here in Colorado they had nine children, two that would precede them both in death. Ray and Jesse Lovato. Cordy dedicated her life to both her husband and her children. Making their home, a home full of love with the little that they had. Her family will always remember her for the unselfish love and lifelong lessons that she taught everyone with her upstanding morals and never-ending hospitality. She not only shared this with her family but anyone that walked into her home. There will always be the memory of homemade tortillas, fresh green chili, homemade beans that were always ready when you stepped into her home. Her grandchildren will remember the countless walks to pick raspberries and the warm inviting home that awaited them after school getting off the bus. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Lovato, son Ray Lovato, son Jessie Lovato and granddaughter Ranae Gallegos, both her parents and all her siblings. She leaves behind son Harvey(Flora) Lovato, daughter Mary(Horace) Jaramillo, son Ronnie(Josie Martinez) Lovato, daughter Grace (Sonny) Rivera, daughter Irene (Steve) Rivet, daughter Aggie Sandoval, son Amado (Jessie) Lovato and Georgetta (Paul) Stevens as well as 18 grandchildren, 45-great grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren. Due to the current restrictions no service will be held this year. We will have a one-year anniversary memorial.