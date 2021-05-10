Obituary: Craig McDonald

Craig McDonald

June 11, 1958 – September 10, 2020

Born in Melbourne Australia to Winifred and William McDonald our friend spent most of his life in our beautiful valley skiing, snowboarding and mostly making friends, welcoming and helping new comers adjust to life in our mountain community. He leaves behind a brother in Australia and a village of brothers and sisters here in Colorado. He worked as an instructor as well as tuner for years but mostly as Master heating and ventilation specialist for various local companies. Please join his local tribe on Saturday May 15th at 14:00 hrs at the Eagle-Vail Pavillion to celebrate his life.