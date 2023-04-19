Obituary: Dale B. Albertson

Dale B. Albertson

Provided Photo

June 8, 1934 – March 27, 2023

Dale Albertson, 88, of DeBeque Colorado passed away peacefully on March 27, 2023 at the BeeHive Assisted Living Center after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on June 8, 1934 at home on Derby Mesa near Burns, Colorado and was the only child of Orris and Berta (Gates) Albertson. Surrounded by the extended Albertson and Gates families, Dale grew up with a deep love for the land and his heritage. He was on a saddle in front of his mom learning how to run a cattle ranch at a very young age before joining in the ownership and operation of the ranch. Along with his parents, he built a unique high mountain cattle ranch, Albertson Ranch Company.

Until 8th grade, Dale attended a small one room schoolhouse in Burns. When he entered high school, he moved to Gypsum and boarded with his best friend, George Decker. After graduating from Eagle County High School, both went on to college at Mesa Junior College. Dale finished his education at Colorado A & M in Ft. Collins, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture in 1956 before returning back to the Western Slope to settle.

In July of 1956, Dale married Norma Dalholtz. They lived on Derby Mesa until Dale was drafted and left to serve his country in the Army. Their daughter, Vicki, was born while Dale was stationed at Fort Lewis in 1957. After being discharged, Dale returned to Derby Mesa to work on the ranch. Two more children, Scott and Kendra, were born before Orris and Dale decided to expand their ranch and bought land in DeBeque, Colorado. By expanding the ranch operations to DeBeque, they were able to secure more hay ground and prime winter range to complement their high mountain land in Burns. Dale moved his family to the ranch in DeBeque in 1966.

During his time in DeBeque, Dale was very involved in his community and profession. He served on the DeBeque School Board as chairman for many of his 20 years of service. He was also an active member of the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association, Colorado Cattlemen, Garfield County Planning Commission, Bluestone Ditch Board, Bluestone Water Conservancy and was instrumental in founding the Open Bible Fellowship Church.

After his children were grown, Dale and Norma divorced. Dale married Donna Jo Largent in December of 1991 and along with that relationship, he was proud to become dad to Donna’s twins, Aaron and Amy Largent. Dale and Donna enjoyed many years of traveling to follow Amy’s college basketball games and were always searching for unique off-grid sites and antique stores. He loved the rugged western beauty of Colorado and southern Utah. They also enjoyed rodeos and loved their trips to Cheyenne Frontier Days and the NFR.

Dale absolutely loved sharing the history of his ranching heritage, often inviting others to come share the experience of riding after cows or branding calves. The stories shared and lessons learned during these times are treasured by those who knew him. Even though he was soft spoken with a gentle demeanor and quick wit and humor, he was a strong force to be reckoned with and never backed down from a good wrestling match at cow camp.

He was a devoted Christian who had a very deep and personal relationship with his Lord. He demonstrated that by living his life as an example of unconditional love, helping people by giving them a job, a second chance, or simply the benefit of the doubt. He saw the good in everyone.

Dale and Donna lived on the ranch on Kimball Creek in De Beque until Dale decided to “retire” and sold the ranch in 2005. Dale was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and was not able to keep up with the demands of the large ranch operations, so they bought a smaller piece of property outside of DeBeque that allowed Dale to still run a few head of cows and irrigate with his dog, Jiggs, by his side. By this time, Aaron also had his own cattle ranch and Kendra inherited the Burns ranch, so Dale was able to get his hands dirty and help out as often as he wanted to.

Dale is survived by his wife of 31 years, Donna, his daughters Vicki Stout and Kendra (Keith) Scott, bonus son Aaron (Amy) Largent and daughter-in-law Pilar Albertson.

Grandchildren David (Sacha) Albertson, Cherie (Trever) Long, Alice Albertson, Michael Stout, Matthew (Jessica) Stout, Kurtis (Desiree) Scott, Kensie (Scott) Redden, Jentry, Railey, & Burke Largent, and Jakob, Lauren, Ryan & Samuel Schutter and their father Paul (Jenny) Schutter.

Great-grandchildren Rowan, Ryker, Soren & Callum Long, Zeke, Kylinn & Kit Redden and Kelsey & Kristen Scott.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Orris and Berta Albertson; son, Scott Albertson in 2018; and bonus daughter, Amy Largent Schutter in 2011.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Callahan Edfast Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers and support of the challenges ranchers currently face, we ask that you please consider donating to the Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association to support their endeavors to protect the livestock producers from the effects of wolf reintroduction. Holy Cross Cattlemen’s Association, c/o Ginny Harrington, PO Box 1369, Carbondale, CO 81623.