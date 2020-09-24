Obituary: Dale Ohde

Dale Ohde

Dale Ohde

November 9, 1943 – September 17, 2020

DALE KENT OHDE—Dale K. Ohde, 76, passed away September 17, 2020, in his home in Marion, Iowa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Dale is survived by his daughters, Jade Ohde, Shannon Ford, and Stephanie Kupferman; his granddaughters, Sydney Ford, Lainey Ford and Charley Agranoff; his nephews Rob (Julie) Heise, Richard (Chris) Heise and Ryan (Erica) Heise; his niece Heather Heise; and numerous cousins and friends whom he greatly cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Evelyn, and his sisters Jayne and Diane.

Dale was born on November 9, 1943 in Vinton, Iowa, to Wayne and Evelyn Ohde. Dale graduated from Van Horne High School in 1962. He graduated from Upper Iowa University in 1966 and later served in the United States Army Special Forces. He was a paratrooper and Green Beret and was very proud of his military service. He spent most of his life in Colorado, where he was an owner in three bar and restaurants. In his retirement he found his life passion and became a fly fishing guide as well as an expert fly-tyer, mounting a collection of thousands of flies made in his home studio. Dale later moved to the Kansas City area to be close to his nephews who he loved very much, and then on to Marion, Iowa, to live with his daughter, Shannon.

He was an avid lover of all things outdoors, and partook in baseball, basketball, rugby, scuba diving, skiing and golf. He was very proud of his 1992 Hole in One at Eagle Vail Golf Club. He also spent many years in rodeo as a calf roper and will always be a cowboy. He was even the “Winston Man” after being noticed for his particularly good looks at the rodeo.

Dale was a lifelong hunter of all species. One of his most prized hunting accomplishments were his two National Wild Turkey Federation’s Grand Slams, the first in 2003, and his multiple other Trophy Turkey Awards. He loved his treasured hunting dogs throughout the years, especially Pitch, Buck and Kate.

Dale wanted his family and friends to know this: “I’ve had a pretty good run. I loved the outdoors and all the species it supports, especially those darn turkeys. I had a great mother, father, sisters, and children. I had a great family, and unbelievable friends. It was a good life. I love you all very much.”

Memorial contributions can be directed to American Legion Post #148 at 6936 22nd Ave., Van Horne, Iowa 52346 in his memory.