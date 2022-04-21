Obituary: Dale Swenson

Dale Swenson

Provided Photo

October 3, 1966 – April 10, 2022

Dale Swenson of Gypsum, CO died on the 10th of April 2022.

He was born October 3rd, 1966 in Minnesota and grew up in Minnesota. He found his way to Colorado as a young man and spent most of his life here.

Dale worked in the Eagle Valley as an automobile mechanic for almost 20 years. He was a loving Dad and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He enjoyed anything about cars and built a substantial base in his trade which he passes on to his children. He enjoyed going to Church and sports of all kinds. He loved to travel turning his car in whichever direction it chose and following it’s lead.

He leaves behind his two children and his wife.

Please join us as we remember Dale at his service at the First Baptist Church of Gypsum Sunday the 24th of April. The Church is located at 900 Second Street, Gypsum, CO 81637.