Obituary: Damian Sean Trow

Damian Sean Trow

Provided Photo

April 15, 1994 – December 3, 2021

With great sadness, the “families” of Damian Sean Trow announce his passing from this life on Friday, December 3, 2021. At the tender age of 27, Damian took his own life.

Damian was born in Aurora, Colorado on April 15, 1994 to David and Tracy (Rogers) Trow. After graduation from Creede High School, he attended Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, Colorado, taking courses leading to his “dream to be a full-fledged fire fighter.”

Damian is survived by his parents, his younger bother Dylan, and his dog “Maddie”. He is also survived by a variety of grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins. In addition to his relatives, he is missed and mourned by those who served by his side as members of both the Gypsum and Eagle Fire Departments.

Cremation was chosen and services are tentatively planned at Gypsum sometime after the first of the year.