Obituary: Dan Sandoval

Dan Sandoval, Vail Valley resident of 30-plus years, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 20, at home surrounded by his loved ones. An avid outdoorsman, Dan loved nothing more than to play guitar, harmonica, sing and be around family and friends.

Dan was married to Marcella for a wonderful 53 years, leaving behind a marriage and family who loved him dearly. Dan is survived by his wife, five children, 15 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and six siblings.

A celebration of Dan's life is planned for Thursday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. at 305 McGregor Drive in Gypsum. A mass for the repose of his soul will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at St. Mary's Church, 215 Capitol St. in Eagle.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley at http://www.hchotv.org/donations or call 888-927-6650. A full obituary is posted at http://www.kentfuneral homes.com.