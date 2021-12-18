Obituary: Dana Kirkpatrick

Dana Kirkpatrick

Provided Photo

April 25, 1962 – December 10, 2021

Dana Simonds Kirkpatrick was born on April 25, 1962, in Providence, Rhode Island. He passed away suddenly following a heart attack on December 10, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Dana leaves behind the love of his life, Katherine Anne (Kendall) Kirkpatrick (Katie), and his amazing daughters, Kendall Anne Kirkpatrick and Caroline Forrest Kirkpatrick of Star, Idaho. He also leaves behind his devoted parents, Patience Arnold Ziebarth and Robert Charles Ziebarth of Sun Valley, Idaho; his brother Scott Kirkpatrick and his wife Liza Hill Kirkpatrick; his brother Christopher Arnold Ziebarth and his wife Carolyn Heidrich Ziebarth; his brother Nicholas Robbins Ziebarth and his wife Tara Mehen (Gillespie) Ziebarth; his sister Elizabeth Kirkpatrick; his father-in-law Neil Forrest Kendall and mother-in-law Mildred Anne (Schmidtman) Kendall; his brother-in-law Bruce Kendall and his wife Sara (Schreiner) Kendall; his sister-in-law Dori (Shoji) Kendall; many adoring aunts and uncles; his nieces and nephews, including Mackenzie Scott Kirkpatrick, Mason Hill Kirkpatrick, Clara McCabe Ziebarth, Charles Talbott Ziebarth, Carter Pomeroy Ziebarth, Henley Mehen Ziebarth, Patrick W.B. Kendall and his wife Margaux (Faris) Kendall, Jackson C.S. Kendall, and Casey P.G. Kendall.

Dana spent his early years in Rhode Island then moved to Chicago. He attended the Latin School of Chicago, Pomfret School, and Skidmore College. Dana met Katie over dinner in 1993 and they were married two years and a day later. After four years in Vail they moved to Star, Idaho, where they built their lives together and raised the girls. Dana’s love of family was deep and his story-telling prowess renowned. His smile was infectious, and he carried his wonderful sense of fun and adventure wherever he went. Skiing and golfing were two of the ways that he loved to spend time with family and friends. The family rescue dogs, Cassidy, Xena and Echo were his constant companions and they gave him great delight.

Professionally, Dana was a five-time Emmy award-winning primary audio engineer for network sports television. His successful 32-year career began at the 1989 Alpine World Ski Championships in Vail and included over 500 telecasts, among them multiple Olympic Games (Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, London, Sochi, Tokyo), the Masters, US Open Golf Championships, Super Bowls, X Games, professional snow sports, college football, basketball, and much more. Dana’s tight-knit work family was an enormous source of friendship, support, and camaraderie.

Dana expressed his creativity in many ways, including naming his college band ‘Chapter 11’, electing himself the Head Maintenance Engineer and Spiritual Guide at Cragged Mountain Farm, and ingeniously eliminating the varmints digging holes in the family’s backyard. A Frank Zappa aficionado, Dana was always quick with a hilarious joke or story (usually involving a snout). Cassidy, Xena, and Echo were big fans.

A Celebration of Life will be held in early 2022 in Boise, Idaho. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Idaho Humane Society (https://idahohumanesociety.org/donate/ ) or Idaho Organ Foundation (https://www.yesidaho.org/get-involved/contribute ).