Obituary: Daniel moore

Daniel moore

Provided Photo

August 2, 1957 – December 30, 2022

Dan passed away peacefully Saturday, December 30th 2022 in Aurora, Colorado

Dan faced many health challenges after a debilitating stroke in 2009. He always maintained his sense of humor, and character and lifted the spirits of those around him. He resided at Canterbury Gardens Assisted Living/Frontier Valley in Aurora Colorado from July 2011 to the time of his death.

Dan was born in Mankato MN to Bill and Mary Lou Moore, one of 6 children. Dan moved to Vail/Eagle Colorado in the late 1970’s and owned a commercial painting business. He is survived by his two children, Anna (Nate Clements) and Nick Moore,Grandson Aiden Clements. Brothers, Jim (Carrie), Bob (Kay), Tricia (Dave), Tom and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, niece Krista and nephew Luke.

Dan never knew a stranger. He greeted every person he met as a friend. He had a smile and

joyous spirit when meeting you and treated everyone as if you were someone special. To Dan , everyone was someone special. His joy will always be our guide. He will always be missed.