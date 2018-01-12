Obituary: Danny Arguello ‘Boone,’ Jan. 10, 1955, to Jan. 11, 2018
January 12, 2018
Danny courageously battled his illness, remaining strong and positive throughout. He treasured his last days in the company of family and friends and sharing his love with his family. He loved his nephews and nieces and they all loved him so much. He will always be remembered for his silly antics and funny faces.
Danny loved the mountains and fishing. He was also a loyal Broncos fan, (just like mom). Although his time was cut short, we will enjoy a lifetime of memories. He will be greatly missed.
Danny is survived by brothers Marcello, Johnny, Larry and Michael and sisters Rita, Rachel, Theresa and Julie and preceded in death by mother Jennie, father Raquel Arguello and brother Pete.
A family service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 525 McGregor Drive in Gypsum on Saturday evening, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
