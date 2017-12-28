Obituary: Darlene ‘Brandi’ Juedemann, April 29, 1962, to Dec. 8, 2017
December 28, 2017
Brandi was taken from us much too soon. She passed away at Denver Health, surrounded by family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Rick "Cotton" Juedemann, her daughter Jamie Curtin, son Dustin Juedemann, two grandsons Jeffry Curtin and Landon Juedemann, parents Gerald and Carole Finch and brothers Marshal, Dale and Chuck Finch
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Gypsum Creek Grill from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Heifer International.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Mountain’s new six-seater Northwoods Express lift debuts Tuesday, Dec. 26
- Off the Hill: Own a mountain modern masterpiece at 223 Beaver Dam Road in Vail (video)
- Vail Valley Foundation honors Jay Precourt as its 2017 Citizen of the Year
- Vice President Mike Pence heads to Aspen area for vacation
- Eagle County Regional Airport celebrates expanded flights to San Francisco, Salt Lake City