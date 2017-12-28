Obituary: Darlene ‘Brandi’ Juedemann, April 29, 1962, to Dec. 8, 2017

Brandi was taken from us much too soon. She passed away at Denver Health, surrounded by family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Rick "Cotton" Juedemann, her daughter Jamie Curtin, son Dustin Juedemann, two grandsons Jeffry Curtin and Landon Juedemann, parents Gerald and Carole Finch and brothers Marshal, Dale and Chuck Finch

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at the Gypsum Creek Grill from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for Heifer International.