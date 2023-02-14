Obituary: Darrell Goodwin

Darrell Goodwin

Provided Photo

February 20, 1955 – January 10, 2023

Darrell R. Goodwin of Vail and Evergreen, CO lost his long courageous battle with cancer on Jan. 10, 2023 at his home in Arrowhead. His wife Gail and daughter Caroline (Eric) were by his side. He was 67 years old.

Darrell was raised in Rutland, VT and Point au Baril, Canada. His love of nature and the outdoors was instilled in him from his time spent in both places. He was an avid skier, fly fisherman, hiker, hunter, golfer and boater. Darrell’s love of heli skiing was legendary to all who knew him. When he was not heli skiing, he was skiing all over Vail Mountain or hiking and hunting in the fall. He loved to travel and bring both Gail and Caroline along for adventures. It was never an outing with Darrell unless he asked “Can we just go one more ridge? I want to see what’s beyond”. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop his love for adventure, when he purchased a sprinter van which he and Gail took all over the west. Darrell’s optimism and love of life will never be forgotten by those he’s left behind.

Darrell was a graduate of Middlebury College (1977) and received his MBA from Boston University (1980). He then moved to Colorado and worked at Public Service Company of Colorado in their finance and real estate divisions before moving to Northwestern Mutual as a financial analyst.

Upon his initial diagnosis, Darrell faced his cancer battle with a quiet optimism and show of strength that astounded all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son in law, father, and two brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother.

In Darrell’s honor a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 9th at Hovey and Harrison in Edwards, CO from 3-5 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society (https://www.lls.org/ ), The Small Choices Foundation (www.smallchoicesfoundation.org) or Evergreen Christian Outreach Food Bank (https://evergreenchristianoutreach.org/ ).