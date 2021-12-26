Obituary: David and Patricia Fritz

– December 3, 2021

Mary Patricia “Pat” Fritz passed away on December 3, 2021. Her loving husband David Charles Fritz passed away on March 25, 2019. Pat was born on November 7, 1927 in Madison WI, the daughter of Ron and Mary (Logue) Rosa. David was born on October 7, 1928 in Fond du Lac WI, the son of Albert and Edna (Wrucke) Fritz. After graduating high school, Pat and Dave both studied at UW-Madison. They were married on December 27, 1952 in Madison WI, and spent 66 loving years together before Dave’s passing. During their marriage, they were blessed with one daughter, Vicki, whom they cherished dearly. They enjoyed traveling the world together and spent a great deal of time in Europe. They were avid Badger fans and enjoyed going to the football games to cheer on Bucky for many years. Both were very keen golfers and had a true appreciation for the game. They eventually retired and moved to Phoenix, where they lived on a beautiful golf course. When not in Phoenix, they could be found in the mountains of Vail, Colorado where they spent every summer for 30 plus years. Together, they built a life they loved. A life well lived. Their many friends and family will miss them dearly. May they now rest in peace together for all eternity.