Obituary: David Blair

David Blair

Provided Photo

December 23, 1957 – August 12, 2021

It is with sadness and fond memories that we remember our dear friend David Scott Blair.

David moved to the Vail Valley in 1999. Across the last 22 years he worked in multiple roles, including helping to found Lone Star Security in 1999, as director of Loss Prevention at the Cascade, security director at the Ritz Carlton, various security roles at the Cordillera Valley Club, and as a private investigator. Most recently David worked for his good friends at ACE Security and Safety Services.

David was a faithful member of his local church where for the past 20 years he served in many different roles. He was a constant volunteer and best known for welcoming people with his huge smile.

Most of all, David was a wonderful and trusted friend. David was a person who would reach out to ask how you were doing, offer to help however he was able, and he was a good and compassionate listener. He was always quick with a joke (or meme) to lighten the conversation!

David passed away this past twelfth of August after suffering a severe stroke. He is survived by two sisters, his daughter Rachel, his wife Christine Bana, and many close friends and co-workers.

All are invited to a memorial service for David this Saturday, October 16th, 10 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church in Edwards.

The ‘David Blair Memorial Fund’ has been created at gofundme.com, to help David’s widow, Christine. Any contribution is deeply appreciated.