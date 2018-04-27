Obituary: David Douglas Stout, March 18, 1942, to April 20, 2018

David Douglas Stout, 76, died Friday morning, April 20, at his home in Eagle. He was born on March 18, 1942, to Helene and Herbert Stout in Indianapolis.

Dave was president and CEO of General Liquors, a wholesale distributor in South Bend, Indiana, for 25 years. Active in the community, he was a founding member of The Samaritan Center and served on various boards. In 1988, he and his wife, Georgia, moved to Vail, where he purchased The Camera Shop in the former Crossroads.

During that time, Dave became a professional photographer, frequently taking groups to Alaska to photograph wildlife. He led an adventurous life that included sailing, skiing, horse packing, bicycling and traveling around the world. Finally, in his retirement years, he worked for the town of Vail transportation department.

He was very active in the lives of his children and grandchildren, loving nothing more than to gather the family for great feasting and storytelling. Indeed, he was so charismatic that his children all followed him to Colorado.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dickie and his grandson Jamie Stout. He is survived by Georgia, his wife of 54 years, as well as his children, David Stout (Jacqueline), of Twin Lakes; Margaret Ristow, of Edwards; Elizabeth Wilking (Robert), of Morrison; Sarah Shelton (Michael), of Centennial; as well as foster sons Minh Nguyen (Joan), of Huntington, Indiana; Binh Nguyen (Mysang), of South Bend, Indiana; and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Atwood and Susan Silverman, both of South Bend.

He will be remembered as a loving, gregarious, generous man — larger than life. He lit up a room when he entered and was the life of the party wherever he went.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Friday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at The Back Bowl in Eagle. Condolences may be sent to http://www.kentfuneralhomes.com.