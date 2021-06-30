Obituary: David Gorsuch

David Gorsuch passed away at home, surrounded by family, on June 26, 2021, in Vail, Colorado. He was 82 years old.

David was born in Climax, Colorado, on Sept. 22, 1938, 11,360 feet above sea level. The allure of mountain summits never lost its hold on him.

David, a promising young racer, competed in the 1954 Junior Nationals in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. There, he met Renie Cox, a young woman from the Northeast and a top competitor. They shared the podium that year as medal winners. David competed in the 1958 Alpine World Championships in Bad Gastein, Austria. The pair competed internationally and were members of the 1960 U.S. Ski Team that competed in the Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California.

After competing in the Olympics, David and Renie were married and moved to Denver, where David attended the University of Denver.

David and Renie moved to Gunnison in 1961 and David attended Western State College. He graduated in 1964.

The couple opened a ski shop in 1962 in an abandoned Standard gas station. A second ski shop was opened the next year in Crested Butte. In 1964, Fred Rice, founder of the Crested Butte ski area, hired David as mountain manager.

David and Renie moved to Vail, to open a small ski shop in the Clock Tower Building in 1966. What began as a dream eventually evolved into an iconic business that has grown over the last 60 years.

David Gorsuch’s progressive vision in the ski industry earned him induction into the Colorado Business Hall of Fame and the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame. Under his leadership, the Gorsuch family opened additional stores in Aspen, Beaver Creek, Snowmass, and Park City, Utah.

Gorsuch is survived by his wife, Renie, with whom he celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on June 15.

David and Renie raised three sons: John, of Vail and Las Vegas; Jeff, who lives in Aspen; and Davy, also of Vail.

David Gorsuch is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Luke, of Minturn; Brooks, Elli, Mariel, twins James and Wallace, of Aspen; and Zella, Violet, River and Wesley, of Vail.

David was deeply devoted to his family and friends. He loved nature, the land, and was inspired by the mountains, and the family’s Rivergate Ranch. He was passionate about dogs, especially his many Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Gorsuch served on numerous boards: the Vail Planning Commission, Ski and Snowboard Club Vail, Vail Mountain School, and the Colorado Snowsports Museum. David has left an indelible mark on our town, and we are forever grateful for his humor, kindness, and wisdom. He will be remembered as a role model for the American and International community of skiing.

Celebration of life will be held at Ford Amphitheater on July 19, 2021. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado Snowsports Museum and to the Shaw Cancer Center.