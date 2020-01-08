Obituary: David Jackson Shankel, 1936-2020

David Jackson Shankel passed away peacefully into the arms of his loving Heavenly Father on Monday, January 5, 2020. Born on the 7th of July 1936 to Sadie Ransom, he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and service to all those he touched during his lifetime.

David retired honorably as a Master Sergeant in the Air Force, earning many awards during his 20 years of service which included the Vietnam War. After retiring from the Air Force, David moved to Gypsum, becoming the owner and operator of the Shankel family business known as the Gypsum Café & Gas for many years.

David is survived by his son Chet (JoAnne), daughter Martye (Gerald), daughter Terri (Stan), sisters DeRenda Shannon and Kayann Ducain (Walter), seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by Patsy, his beloved wife for nearly 60 years, his son Timothy, mother Sadie Ransom, father Virgil Knuckles, and brother Raymond Ransom.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 934 Gypsum Creek Road in Gypsum, followed by a graveside service, including military honors, at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Gypsum. The viewing will be held between 9:45 and 10:45 am. If you have and would like to wear something green, it’s David’s favorite color.

Please send flowers, cards, and gifts to 902 Mayne Street, Gypsum CO 81637.