Obituary: David Nelson

David Nelson

Provided Photo

March 27, 1945 – October 4, 2021

David was a free, fun-loving spirit, enjoying life and family. He passed away 10/4/2021 at Castle Peak Senior Living in Eagle, Colorado after a long battle with Lewy’s Body dementia.

David was born 3/27/1945 to Mildred Nelson L’Ecuyer and Jesse Nelson in Glascoe, Minnesota. He married his soulmate, Sherry Heck Nelson, and they shared nearly 40 loving years together. He has a brother Don Nelson (Kay) in Overland Park and three step-siblings Sally Smith, Marybeth DeGood, and Robert L’Ecuyer. David has one son, Brett (Janice) in Springfield Oregan. As well as two stepdaughters Melissa Carpenter (Tim) and Lisa Talley (Doug Bristal) who live in Gypsum, Colorado. David is survived by three Grandsons James, Chris, and Derek Nelson in Oregan and three Grandaughters Haley Carpenter (Durango, Co) Kassie Carpenter (Gypsum, Co), and Brandi Talley (Hilo, Hi). He also has three great Grandsons.

David spent most of his life in Lawernce and attended Lawrence High school (class of ‘63) and KU. He loved boating, traveling the U.S, woodworking, yard work on his John Deer, and spending time with family and friends. David had many endeavors, he was a Landlord, Marketing Director (Holmes International), and was a reorganization expert for struggling small businesses (Doonan Trailers, ReadyBuilt, and others).

It is David’s wish that in lieu of a funeral, family and friends in Lawrence/ Kansas City, Sunrise Beach, Mo, and Eagle County, Co, toast the sunset with a favorite beverage and say farewell. We will miss his neverending ability to make us smile.