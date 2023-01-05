Obituary: David Peter Denissen

David Peter Denissen

March 27, 1957 – November 21, 2022

David Denissen, age 65, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2022 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. He was born in DePere, Wisconsin to Marilyn and David Denissen and was one of eight children. He graduated from DePere High School in 1975 and then went on to work alongside his father who was a home builder in DePere. His two favorite cars were his Mustang Mach 4 and his Oldsmobile 442.

Growing up in the Green Bay area he was a true Green Bay Packer fan and attended the famous NFL Championship Ice Bowl on December 31, 1967. David headed West at age 18 and stopped by to visit his sister in Vail in 1977 and like many long-time locals, he never left.

He worked at the new company, Camas Condominium Rentals in Lionshead with his family and was a valued employee using the skills he learned from his father. He then went on to create High Country Carpentry. His woodworking skill and attention to detail can be seen in many homes across the valley. He continued his woodworking at Beck & Associates and rounded out his career at Home Depot until his retirement in 2020.

David was always up for an adventure and could be seen riding his bicycle up to Leadville and back down through Vail Pass. A solo backpacking trip through Escalante Canyon with a guitar on his back provided the perfect backdrop for getting stuck in quicksand up to his chest. It took him two days to recover and he never understood how he actually managed to get out. His favorite ski run was Highline on Vail Mountain and could spend the entire day skiing the run. He was an excellent skier and his skiing style was poetry on snow. He gracefully skied down every bump and ski instructors and ski patrol would watch and shake their heads.

David was a longtime member of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration where he served as sacristan for Sunday services and special occasions. His dedication and attention to detail will be missed. He enjoyed weekly bible studies and always ended with the words Live, Love.

David is preceded in death by his sister Donna Van Den Heuvel and his parents Marilyn and David Denissen. He is survived by Mindy Denissen of Edwards Colorado, son Kelby Denissen of Bozeman, Montana, sisters Vicki (Paul Knapp) Denissen of Ramsey Minnesota, Paula (Steve Fisher) Denissen of Wolcott, Colorado and brothers Tim (Mary) Denissen of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Eric (Chris Hoffman) Denissen of Monument, Colorado, Corey Denissen of Champlin Minnesota and Kyle Denissen of Gypsum, Colorado. He is also survived by nieces, Billi, Erin and Layla and nephews Ryan and Levi.

A celebration of life will be held at the Edwards Interfaith Chapel on Saturday, January 28th at 11:00am.