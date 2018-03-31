Obituary: David Ray Henson, March 25, 1960, to March 15, 2018
March 31, 2018
David Ray Henson, known to most as Dewey, age 57, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 25, 1960, in Dallas, Texas, to the late Robert and Jeanine Combs Henson, he had been a resident of Florida for 18 years coming from Vail.
Whether it was opening day at Coors Field, a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a game at the local horseshoe pit or just anywhere at all with family and friends, Dewey always led the festivities with his quick wit and joyful smile. It was all about his love of people.
Dewey never met a stranger. His gigantic and beautiful heart was open to any and all who were fortunate enough to come into his path.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Lisa J. Henson, of Rotonda West, Florida; one brother, Michael (Sharon) Henson, of Colorado Springs; one sister, Dana (Jay) Smith of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration service is planned for a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at http://www.englewoodfh.com.
