Obituary: David Reichardt Sr

David Reichardt

Sr

October 4, 1937 – October 30, 2017

The Reichardt Family remembers the passing of Dave at home in Vail on October 30,2017 at 80 years young. He enjoyed backcountry trips, camping, and mountain living. His investments included kids and comic books. One of his favorite phrases was: “I aint got time for that!”, but he made time for “Important Stuff.” A longtime contractor, he participated in the vally’s growth ,and enriched the lives of many longtime residents. Dave is survived by his 6 children: David Jr., Clay, Cindy Amani, Tona Relefors, Wendy Jones, Hal, and many grandchildren. Memorial donations in Dave’s name may be made to Vail Mountain Rescue Group.