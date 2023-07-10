Obituary: David Rivera

David Rivera

Provided Photo

April 17, 1947 – July 3, 2023

July 03, 2023, David Richard Rivera passed away peacefully in Grand Junction, CO, surrounded by his family. David was born on April 17, 1947, in Del Norte, CO.

In 1954 David’s parents moved to Eagle County. David was a proud Husky and a member of the class of 1965.

In May 1967, David enlisted in the Army. Upon completing basic training, David went home to Minturn for a short leave of absence to marry his high school sweetheart, Lucy Sanchez. Dave was sent to Nha Trang, Vietnam’s 8th Field Hospital, shortly after. David safely returned home from Vietnam in December 1968 to his new bride and welcomed their first child DeeAnn Rivera.

In 1970, Dave found an employment opportunity with the United States Postal Service in Vail as a clerk. Clerking led to a Postmaster position in Avon. David would move his now family of four, welcoming their youngest daughter Danelle Rivera in 1975 to Eagle, Colorado. He would become the postmaster of Eagle in 1985. Dave served the community of Eagle for 17 years; long-time local residents remember his helpful nature and dedication to his job. The community honored David as the 1992 Eagle Flight Days Grand Marshal. In 2002, David retired from the USPS and moved to Grand Junction.

David loved the outdoors. Dave enjoyed hunting, camping, and golfing. David was a competitive participant in the Western Colorado Senior Games, earning a collection of medals. He was also a dedicated blood donor.

David was preceded in death by his father, Jacinto. David is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lucy Rivera; his daughters, Dr. DeeAnn Rivera (Dr. Peter Fuhr) and Danelle Rivera (Devin DuPree), his only grandchild Lucas Fuhr; his mother, Virginia Rivera; his sister Jacqueline Calvillo; his brother Anthony Rivera.

Services will be held Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 10:30 am, with interment at 1 pm at Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, Colorado.