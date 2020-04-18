Obituary: David W. Newton

David W. Newton

Provided Photo

February 16, 1954 ~ March 29, 2020

David W. Newton passed unexpectedly in a Denver hospital on Sunday, March 29th from complications of a stroke. Dave was born in Portland, OR on February 16th, 1954 to David and Edith Newton. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents on both sides. He is survived by his loving wife Valerie Newton, his mother in law Alice Deming, brother in law Bruce Hanson (Georgia), Newton uncles and numerous cousins, and his sister Flo Newton Merlo. Dave was raised in northeast Portland, attending schools in the Reynolds district and then graduating from Reynolds High School. He attended University of Oregon, graduating in 1977 with a degree in computer science.s early career made use of his degree as he worked in his family’s business. However Dave was fortunate to be able to fulfill a life-long dream, and in 2001 he became a professional pilot. Dave supported his sister in launching Global Aviation, and later became a pilot with Nike Inc. It was during Dave’s time with Nike that he was Captain on a Nike flight in 2005 that experienced a gear problem. He was celebrated for his calm and professional approach to maneuvering through the emergency and landing safely some five hours later.married Valerie Hanson in 1989 and they resided in West Linn until they left Portland in 2016. Dave accepted a pilot position with a private family in 2016 and he and Val moved to Eagle, CO. They loved everything about the location and never looked back. When he wasn’t flying, Dave formed close friendships while skiing with the volunteer Redcoats at Beaver Creek Ski Resort. He and Val volunteered at Mountain Valley Horse Rescue and they formed close friendships with their neighbors in Eagle Ranch. activity Dave entered into he took on full force and enthusiastically. He enjoyed sports including cross country, soccer and skiing. He loved the outdoors and hiking and was probably happiest sleeping in his hammock watching Netflix while out in the middle of nowhere.loved a good laugh! While we mourn his loss deeply, we will remember his total love for life, for his wife, and for the many good times he shared with family and friends. Due to the current conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. We look forward to celebrating Dave’s life and love at that time.the meantime, please make a donation in Dave’s name to your favorite charity, or to Mountain Valley Horse Rescue – 33933 Colorado River Road, McCoy, CO 80463 or made online at https://www.mountainvalleyhorserescue.com/donate