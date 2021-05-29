Obituary: David Weiss

David Weiss

November 22, 1951 – May 2, 2021

David A. Weiss, 69, of Boulder, CO passed away at home on May 2, 2021 after a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born on November 22, 1951 in Chicago, IL to Betty and Robert Weiss, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Amy, son Danny, daughter Kayli, sisters Julie Murad, Kathy Weiss, Eli Weiss, niece Jihan Murad and many other relatives. He graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder. David was a ski instructor for 45 years; he taught skiing at Eldora and Vail. He also had careers in construction, property management and real estate. He had a passion for skiing, fly fishing, gardening, grilling, and Jimi Hendrix. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at Crystal Springs Ranch, 1609 County Road 112, Carbondale, CO. Contributions may be made in memory of David A. Weiss to Protect Our Winters, https://protectourwinters.org/ , 303-900-4027, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, https://www.pancan.org/ , 877-272-6226.