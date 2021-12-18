Obituary: DeAnne Mitchell – Helms

DeAnne Mitchell - Helms

October 7, 1937 – December 3, 2021

DeAnne Rose Mitchell – Helms, a magnificent lady, went home to Jesus peacefully December 3, 2021, with her devoted husband Tom at her side in Eagle, CO. Thank you, Tom, for loving our mom so well.

DeAnne Rose Stroupe was born on Oct. 7, 1937 in St. Petersburg, FL. In 1956 she moved to Texas, met and married Frederick William Mitchell, with whom she had had three children: Dwight William, David Glenn and Connie Lynn.

DeAnne spent her life raising her family, working in various jobs (childcare, real estate, trophy shop manager, art store owner, bailiff), while always volunteering. She was involved in the PTA, Boy Scouts, Little League, a political campaign, and Habitat for Humanity. DeAnne lived a full life of serving and learning.

DeAnne and family moved to Michigan in 1971, where she took up tole painting classes, which was the beginning of her lifelong love for painting. She moved to California in 1978 where she opened an art supply store and taught tole painting.

When DeAnne became a grandmother, she remarked she had children so she could have grandchildren! Eventually she was blessed with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In 1995, DeAnne moved to Eagle where she met Tom Helms. In February 2000 they were married. DeAnne loved the mountains, the community, and gatherings for any occasion. Bringing her friends and family together around food and celebrating was a common thread throughout her life.

DeAnne worked as bailiff at the Eagle County courthouse and retired at the age of 70. Her husband Tom retired in 2016 to become her full-time caretaker. And care for her he did indeed – his constant attention and love kept her with us much longer than could have been expected. DeAnne was a grateful, happy soul these last few years even as her dementia worsened.

DeAnne will be deeply missed by those who loved her and called her by her many names: DeAnne, Mom, Aunt Dee Dee, Granny, Other Granny and Mama Duck.

DeAnne is survived by her husband Tom; children Bill, David & Connie; grandchildren Kyle, Brandon, AJ, Kit & Carley; and great grandchildren Emily, Kelsie Jade, Mason, Zoe, Selah & Atlas.

A celebration of DeAnne’s life will be announced at a later date.