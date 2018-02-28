Obituary: Dennis Jerry Lopez, Sept. 6, 1955, to Feb. 25, 2018

Dennis Jerry Lopez, 62, longtime resident of Minturn, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 25, after a lengthy battle of chronic illness and cancer.

Dennis was born in Chamisal, New Mexico, to Dennis and Maria Lopez. They moved to Colorado in 1962. Dennis attended local schools, where he met his wife, Stefanie, of 39 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved watching football, listening to his classic rock music and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his daughter Valerie (Mike) Rennon and son Jerry (Erika) Lopez; four grandkids, Evelynn, Ashlynn, Declan and Marilynn; sisters Bella (Bill) Darnell, Lorraine Lopez and Sandra Smaller; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Shirley, and brother, Eloy Lopez.

A Rosary will be held Friday, March 2, at 6 p.m. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 3, at 10 a.m. Both services will take place at St. Patrick's Parish in Minturn. Burial and reception will follow Mass on Saturday.