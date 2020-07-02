Obituary: Denyse McCoy

Denyse McCoy

May 16, 1951 – June 26, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that Denyse Nodine McCoy has passed. Denyse was a shining star who struggled with an autoimmune disease for most of her life. She passed away after fighting with all she had on June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Beverly and Delmont Nodine, and her brother Mark Nodine. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Thomas McCoy, and her children Samantha Roberts and Edward McCoy. She also leaves behind her sister Daria Nodine-Smith, her brothers Dennis and Gary Nodine, and her sister-in-law Linda McCoy. Denyse was born on May 16, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA, and grew up in the San Fernando Valley. She Moved to Vail in 1970, was a pillar of the community and was Miss Vail in 1975. She was a member of Les Clefs d’or USA and a founding member of the Vail Valley Concierge Guild. For everyone who loved her, as e.e. cummings said, “i carry your heart, i carry it in my heart.