Obituary: Derek Neel

Derek Neel

Provided Photo

Derek Wesley Neel, 42, formerly of Eagle, passed away February 13 in his home in Royse City, Texas. He was born on August 10, 1977 in Daytona Beach, Florida to William Michael Neel and Mildred “Millie” Joette Barnes. He is survived by his wife, Courtney Strait Kirwan Neel, sons, Greyson and Asher, his parents, his stepmother, Sherry Neel, sisters Katherine Neel and Rebecca Neel (husband, Justin Goavec), Heather O’Cain, Rachel Barnes, Katherine Barnes and brother, Tyler Lewis-Goshen. He was a sports fanatic who loved snowboarding and music. His favorite: Almost any Grateful Dead album. Those wishing to honor Derek’s memory can say a quick prayer as you ski or snowboard or make a donation to honor his passion for the outdoors: Greyson and Asher Neel at P.O. Box 698, Rockwall, TX 75087. His sons will create outdoor memorials in Colorado and Texas to celebrate his life.