Diana Gail

Reichardt

December 25, 2019

The Reichardt family announces with great sadness the loss of their beloved mother Diana Gail Reichardt, age 73, of Vail,CO. Diana passed away December 25,2019 at Denver Health Medical Center In Denver, CO. A private remembrance ceremony will be held for family at a later date. Memorial donations in Diana’s name may be made to The Eagle Valley Humane Society.