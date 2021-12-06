Obituary: Diane Avis “Sam” Sampson

Diane Avis "Sam" Sampson

Provided Photo

May 25, 1950 – November 20, 2021

Diane Avis “Sam” Sampson of Castle Rock, CO (previously 30 year resident of Avon/Wildridge) passed away after a valiant 17+ year battle with cancer. The

Liposarcoma was first diagnosed by Vail’s own Dr. Jack Eck in May, 2004. Four surgeries between June 2004 and June 2019 plus 21 months of chemotherapy at the Anschutz Cancer Center in Aurora could not control the tumor growth.

“Sam” passed away peacefully in her Castle Rock home with her husband

Jim Horan at her bedside. She will be inurned at Fort Logan National Cemetery at a private service in December. Her husband Jim is a retired Navy Captain.

Sam flew as a Flight Attendant for Delta Air Lines for 25 years between

1977-2002. Contact for Jim is DeltaRetired@comcast.net .