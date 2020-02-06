Obituary: Dianne Beasley

Dianne Lee Beasley July 19, 1935 – February 5, 2020

Dianne Lee Beasley, 84; passed away on February 5th, 2020.

Dianne was born to Harvey and Evelyn Cline on July 19th, 1935 in Gilman, CO. She went to High School in Minturn, where she met her husband, John Paul Beasley Jr. and they wed on December 3rd, 1952. She was the mother of 3 children; Rhonda (Rich) Parker, Bill (Sonja) Beasley, and Danna (George) Gerard; 5 Grand Children; Chelsey Gerard, Lyndsay (Tyree) Woods; Jerad (Kristi) Parker; Cody (Samantha) Gerard; and Whitney (Rodd) Phillips and 8 Great-Grand Children; Elijah Phillips; Jaxon Gerard; Dezen Phillips; Ace Gerard, Carlee Parker, Knox Gerard, Pruitt Woods, Kason Gerard and Madelyn Phillips. She is proceeded in death by her parents Harvey and Evelyn, her husband John, daughter Rhonda, sister Mary Lou, and Great-Grandchild Jaxon Gerard.

Dianne was an avid bowler, softball enthusiast, beautiful seamstress, and she treasured holidays so much that her home was always an unforgettable display on Capitol Street in Eagle.

A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, February 11th at the Eagle County Fairgrounds – Exhibit Hall from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Greater Eagle Fire Department.