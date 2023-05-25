Obituary: Dolores Gonzales

Dolores Gonzales

Provided Photo

July 24, 1929 – April 23, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to one of the kindest gentlest women we know. Those of us who had the honor and pleasure to know her knew that you were a stranger only once. She had a way to make you feel comfortable and carry a conversation in her own special way. She had an infectious smile and an equally infectious laugh. She could listen to you and give you advice. And even tell you in uncertain terms how she felt whether you wanted to hear it or not. Because she cared and loved everyone so much. She always spoke with hand gestures that made her unique.

She married her soul mate Amadeo Gonzales on November 30, 1946 in Ojo Feliz New Mexico. For 74 years they were inseparable. Raising a family of 5 siblings in Minturn, Colorado. Filled with love and happiness in the beautiful Colorado Mountains. Family was everything to her. She was an amazing cook, meals with family and friends around the table with good conversations. Amazing food and green chili that most times was very hot. She canned different foods and kept a very clean inviting home. Always ready to give as a mother, to her extended family and to her friends. With love, friendship and compassion.

She also delved in different ways to make money. She sold Tupperware, Stanley Home Products and the parties were filled with fun and comradery. She made silk flower corsages for the girls for the prom one year. She made clothes and dresses. And beautiful quilling creations. Her best work were the amazing beautiful quilts she made. If you were lucky enough to receive one you knew what a special gift it was. Her talent in making these beautiful quilts was something to behold.

With her husband they purchased a big truck camper and spent a lot of time camping Stillwater Reservoir was one of their favorites. A trip to Oregon and up the coast thru the Redwoods and the Columbia River Gorge was such a beautiful memory with family. Winter was a fun time they helped create a snowmobile club. The Grouse Mountain Night Riders. It was so much fun for them. Riding the mountains and having amazing lunches on the mountains with friends. And the annual Santa Clause event on Meadow Mountain with a mounted Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer on the front of Santa’s sleigh. Santa rode down to the waiting children. The children all received candy and gifts from Santa and a good time was had by all.

Her faith and love for God and Jesus meant so much to her. She was active in her church New Life Assembly Of God in Avon, CO. She would praise God with everyone who would listen and profess her faith with such love and devotion. Bringing many closer to God. She sang in such a beautiful voice and always recited the Morning Prayer in a loud voice with hand gestures. Her caregivers would come to her room and pray with her. And she was always there for them as well. She meant so much to them also. Loved by all especially her loving family.

She was loved by so many in the community and will certainly be missed by everyone. She leaves a legacy with herself and her husband. That will live on with her children, grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Amadeo and eldest son Larry. Her children are Loraine (Roy), Larry (Jeanne) James, Jesse and Robert (Mary). Her 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren

There will be a celebration of life for Dolores on August 12th. At Little Beach Park in Minturn. Please come and celebrate the life of Dolores with her family and friends everyone is welcome.

So please pray The Morning Prayer to remember her with her loud voice and hand gestures and for yourself.

The Morning Prayer: Good Morning God! You are ushering in another day, untouched and freshly new. So here I am to ask you, God, if you’ll renew me too. Forgive the many errors that I made yesterday and let me try again dear God. To walk closer in your way. But Lord, I am well aware, that I can’t make it on my own. So, take my hand and hold it tight, for I cannot walk alone. Amen.