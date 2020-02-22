Obituary: Don Chambers

Don Chambers

Provided Photo

Don Chambers passed away on February 20, 2020 from complications with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Oklahoma on December 17, 1932. His family soon moved to the San Francisco Bay area where Don grew up. As a kid he could turn any vacant lot into a football field or a baseball diamond. He was a gifted high school and college athlete, lettering in three sports—football, basketball and baseball—at Hayward High School. He began his college career on a football scholarship at the University of Southern California. His love of sports remained throughout his life. Don met Joan, the love of his life and his soul mate, at college in Colorado. They were married for 61 years and shared a love of adventure and traveling, visiting 52 countries and all seven continents, often as trekkers or bicyclists. When Don retired from Farmers Insurance Group, he and Joan moved to the Vail Valley in Colorado, where they were active in Vail Club 50 and volunteered at many community events for more than 20 years. Don wanted to be remembered by family and friends as he was when they were last together, laughing and having fun at a party, playing tennis or golf or handball, hiking in the Alps or the Canadian Rockies, backpacking the Muir Trail or climbing a 14er, on a hut trip or skiing or snowshoeing, running a 10K or Riding the Rockies or walking on the Great Wall of China, enjoying breakfast with family on Campbell’s deck. Don bequeathed his body to the University of Colorado School of Medicine. In addition to Joan, Don is survived by his sister Patricia Luebcke, nephews Bob Chambers and John Dewey and niece Lisa Dewey, all of California. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and husband; as a loyal friend, teammate and colleague; as a worthy competitor; and as a favorite “in-law”. Donations in Don’s memory can be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. N.W., Washington, D.C., 20036.