Obituary: Donald Jay Marcotte

Donald Jay Marcotte

Provided Photo

August 25, 1955 – May 23, 2022

Donald Jay Marcotte passed away surrounded by his family on May 23, 2022, at 66 years of age. Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, DiAnn Bucher Marcotte, and his sons Jason (Erin) and Michael (Wendy) Marcotte, as well as his three grandchildren, Ryder, Reese, and Rowe Marcotte.

The son of Ray and Jeanne Marcotte, Don was born on August 25, 1955 in Aurora, Colorado. He was one of six children, including his twin brother, Ronald Marcotte (Angie), brother Michael Marcotte (Cari), and his sisters, Jan Romero (Paul), Jennie Marcotte, and Susan Szymanski (Steven). Don graduated from Aurora Central High School and went on to attend the University of Northern Colorado, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He began his career with Pricewaterhouse where he earned his CPA, and then went on to become an entrepreneur in Real Estate Development. He held a successful career developing along the Colorado Front Range and throughout the United States for 30 years, most recently as a Partner of Strategic Storage Partners.

Don met his wife DiAnn and they moved to Denver, Colorado. They were married in DiAnn’s hometown of Dayton, Ohio on September 3, 1983. Soon after, they welcomed their sons Jason and Michael in 1984 and 1985 respectively.

Don was larger than life. He held enormous love for his family, which extended beyond blood, and always looked for any reason to get together. Don was generous and welcomed all of his friends into his life with open arms, and would constantly provide a joke and share a laugh. He was passionate about the mountains, biking, fishing, hiking, and all that Colorado has to offer. He took great pride in his home state. Don was a dedicated and hard worker, always wanting to provide the best life for his family. He was an adored husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend- the funniest man his grandchildren knew. He will be greatly missed by his large family and community.

A funeral service and celebration of life in honor of Don will be held on Thursday, June 2nd at 2:00 in the afternoon at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, followed by a reception at Elway’s Cherry Creek at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Children’s Diabetes Foundation at Barbara Davis Center in support of Don’s youngest son, Michael.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and leave a personal note to the family at http://www.horancares.com .