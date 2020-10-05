Obituary: Doris Elliott

Doris Elliott

Provided Photo

Doris Elliott

June 10, 1963 – September 29, 2020

Doris was born on June 10, 1963 and passed unexpectedly on September 29, 2020. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Scott Elliott, and her mother, Marti (Grosi) Gass. She is survived by her daughter, Lily; her sister and brother-in-law, Monika and Mark Smith; her niece and nephew, Kristi and Nicholas; her Aunt and Uncle, Ingrid and Walter Gass; her mother-in-law, Margaret (Nana) Elliott; her sister-in-law, Jennifer Elliott Dennehey (children Liam, Sean, Ryan); her brother-in-law, Mark Elliott; cousin Fred Spaziani; and cousin Leo and Fran Spaziani (children Ben, Arya).

Doris loved gardening and similarly to bringing life to her flowers and plants – that’s the spirit Doris brought to her friends and family. She didn’t want to be the center of attention, but it’s hard to put into words how her community felt about her without putting love and gratitude pouring from the center. Her quick-wit, effortless humor and sharp mind allowed you to leave every interaction with her feeling good. And, as good of a talker – Doris was an even better listener. As her friends proclaimed “therapist,” Doris was one of those people who made you feel seen and always made you feel heard. She remembered things about you, small things, and the things that make a difference.

These admirable qualities provoke no surprise that Doris didn’t just have a few friends, she had a village. Her friendship bled into feeling like her family, and while Doris wasn’t a cook – she made her home a place that people gravitated to gather. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Lily, which is reflected in how incredible (and witty) of a woman her daughter is growing into. Doris made the lives around her full, she made them special, and she made us all feel indisputably alive. Today, we find comfort that Scott is greeting her with open-arms to bring her home.

The celebration of Doris’s life will be on Friday, October 16th, 2020. Details on time and location to follow.