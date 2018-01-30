Obituary: Doris Pauline Bair, Sept. 12, 1953, to Jan. 24, 2018

Doris Pauline Bair passed away Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones.

Doris was born Sept. 12, 1953, in Salida to Donald Newby and Dorthy Sievers. Doris graduated from Rifle High School in 1971. She then attended Marinello Beauty Academy in Denver until 1973, where she graduated with a License in Cosmetology. Doris then worked at Avon Beauty Academy in Denver. She moved to Gypsum in 1974 and lived with her brother Bob and his wife, Ulene. Here she started her own salon, Sunshine Parlor. She ran her business successfully for seven years.

While running her business, she met Craig. After dating about a year, Doris and Craig were married April 10, 1976, at the LDS Church Building in Gypsum. Doris was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in October 1977, and her and Craig were sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti, Utah, Temple in 1980. After which, Craig and Doris welcomed many blessings to their home. All six of their children were born in Glenwood Springs.

Doris related her happiest memories being that of her babies. But Doris also loved hunting, fishing, going to the family cabin, playing card games and gardening. She learned to crochet, knitting blankets and dishrags for many. She took great pride in a clean house and children with well-groomed hair. She traveled to various destinations with her family, including Canada, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and many states throughout the United States, hunting various species of wildlife.

She was always an exemplary person when it came to work. Oftentimes she would be the first to come, the last to leave, with a whole lot of work in between. Doris faithfully worked the ranch and helped run livestock, all while raising all of her children. In addition, she began High Canyon Adventures, a business that still runs today.

Doris made friends with all. She had such a welcoming heart and could get to know anyone. Not only that, but she was so sincere. Each person in her presence felt befriended and loved.

Doris is survived by her husband, James "Craig" Bair; sister Patty Peyton; brothers Bob, Gary and Jim Newby and Lee, Melvin, Robert and Edward Peyton. Children James Craig Bair II "Jim" and wife, Autumn; Vaniel Lee Ahring and husband, John; Jeffrey Golden Bair and wife Kimberlie; Jason William and wife Lacey; Kacey Lynn Gerard and husband Clayton; and daughter Jamie Lynn. Surviving grandkids Alyah Lynn Ahring, James Bridger LeRoy Bair, Colby Craig Ahring, Axel Gunner Bair, Spencer Golden Bair and HarleighAnna Doris Bair.

Services for Doris will be Saturday, Feb. 3, at 4 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 934 Gypsum Creek Road, Gypsum, with a dinner to follow.