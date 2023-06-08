Obituary: Dr. Marc Peck

Dr. Marc Peck

Provided Photo

– May 26, 2023

Marc Peck, M.D. (67), of Gypsum, Colorado, passed away on May 26, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.

Marc was born to William and Gwen Peck in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 20, 1955. He loved fitness, music, movies, and reading. His initial career pursuit was the arts, where he pursued classical theater and acting. Marc graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in English and sincerely enjoyed participating in the Colorado Shakespeare Festival. After graduating, Marc ventured to California to continue acting. He also focused on Martial Arts at this time and began his study of the sciences to attend medical school.

In 1984, Marc attended St. George’s University School of Medicine (SGUSOM) in Grenada. His entrepreneurial spirit created the classes’ note-taking business, and he also volunteered his time as an aerobics instructor on the roof of a dormitory. Upon graduating from SGUSOM in 1988, Marc completed a residency in family practice at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville, where he was chief resident. In 1993, Marc moved the family to Colorado to practice medicine with Colorado Mountain Medical for 30 years.

Marc was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Gwen. He is survived by his spouse, Judy (Sim) Peck, as well as his former wife, Martha (McGlinchy) Teien, and their five children, Kelsey (John), Connor, Madelyn, Kendall (Matt), and Kellyn. He also leaves behind his granddaughter Laney and his sister Yvy (Peck) Klimis.

Marc never stopped learning. He taught himself to play various instruments and took up the cello in 2019. He had an excellent ear for speaking different languages and was fluent in French and Spanish. Discovering a remarkable book was so satisfying, and he immediately shared it with those he loved. The genres ranged from science fiction to historical fiction to Shakespeare. Marc continually studied medicine and how to help his patients to the best of his ability. He began his career battling AIDS with his patients in New York City and completed his medical career fighting Covid with his patients in Colorado. He loved medicine.

Per his request, no services will be held. The family suggests to please consider a donation to https://www.als.net/donate/ in memory of Dr. Marc Peck.