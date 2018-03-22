Obituary: Dr. Miles Brent Collett, Jan. 9, 1957, to March 17, 2018

Dr. Miles Brent Collett, 61, of Parker, peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 17, surrounded by his loved ones. Miles was born in Glenwood Springs on Jan. 9, 1957, to James Fred Collett and Margaret Beasley Collett. Miles grew up in Gypsum before moving to Denver, where he earned his undergraduate degree at Regis College and then went on to earn a Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University of Colorado.

Miles was passionate about many things, including dentistry, cooking, Colorado sports teams and working in his yard but, most importantly, spending time with his family.

Miles was extremely loving and proud of his two daughters, Jocelyn Collett Aalborg, married to Chase Aalborg, and Alexis Collett Ordelheide, married to Grant Ordelheide. He was fortunate to witness the birth of his two grandchildren, Charlee Aalborg and Jack Aalborg. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Collett, of Parker; father, Fred Collett (Teri), of Eagle; brother Michael Collett, of Grand Junction; and sister Janet McGinnis (Bryon), of Eagle, along with nieces and nephews. In addition to family, Miles had many close friends across the country.

A memorial service will be held for Miles Collett on Saturday, March 24, at 4 p.m. at Lifesource Adventist Fellowship, 6200 W. Hampden Avenue in Denver. Memorial donations may be made in Miles' name to the National Kidney Foundation http://www.kidney.org.