Obituary: Dr. William “Bill” Metz

August 19, 1946 – October 1, 2020

Dr. William (Bill) Howard Metz, 74, passed away in the early morning of October 1, 2020. Bill was born in Maume, son of Nelles and Florance Metz. Bill was a passionate outdoorsman, committed educator, and compassionate father and friend.

Bill received his Bachelor’s Degree from Illinois College and Ph.D. in Education from Northern Illinois University. In 1979, he moved to Monte Vista, CO where he dedicated his time to advancing the educational system for the community. In 1984, he became the school district’s superintendent.

Bill moved to Colorado for his love of the outdoors. He was an accomplished mountain climber, reaching the summit of all 58 of Colorado’s 14ers and many of them twice. He also loved skiing and cycling. He completed Ride the Rockies eight times and challenged himself each year to get in as many ski days as possible at Wolf Creek Ski Resort.

Bill was loved by many in the community of Monte Vista and the Vail Valley. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed by all who ever met him. Bill is survived by his son, Phil (Jodie) Metz, and daughter Laura (Charlie) Velasquez. Bill has three beautiful grandchildren who he loved with all his heart, Mason and Landon Metz and Charly Velasquez.

There will be a memorial service on October 10, 2020, at 10:00 am at Grace Fellowship Church followed by a reception for all at the Metz Residence in Eagle. The service can be viewed live online at http://www.facebook.com/GraceFellowshipGypsum.

In lieu of flowers, gifts, or meals Bill’s family suggests a donation to a fund created in his honor to support enhancing the education of students at Bill Metz Elementary. Details can be found at http://www.DrBillMetz.com.