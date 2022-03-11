Obituary: Earlene Elaine Roach

Earlene Elaine Roach

Provided Photo

February 21, 1952 – February 17, 2022

Earlene Elaine Roach (Harris), age 69, a resident of Gypsum, Colorado, was born on February 21st. 1952 in Moscow, Idaho to Earl and Carol Harris. She passed away February 17th, 2022 at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado with her loved ones by her side. Earlene married the love of her life William “Lloyd” Roach on November 18th, 1972 and they spent almost 47 happy years together before he passed away in 2019. Her first career was as a hairdresser before she chose to be a stay at home mom when Lloyd got sent overseas on deployment. She then became a staple in the community while working in the Clerk and Recorders office. She spent 24 years working for Eagle County before finishing her career at Vail Health in the billing department. She retired on her birthday in 2017 at 65 and was grateful to be done working but reminisced the many memories she made with friends at work. Earlene loved her family with every fiber of her being. She dedicated her down time to being a mother and grandmother and cherished every moment of it. Earlene had an unforgettable personality that created laughter and memories with everyone she encountered. Many who knew Earlene knew she was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

She is survived and cherished by her three children, Robert Roach (Amy), Joe Roach, Whitney Roach (Patrick); nine grandchildren, Ashley, Jaelyn, Xavier, Logan, Maxine, Rayna, Dailen, Izabelle, and Brennan; and one great-grandson Rhett. Also surviving are siblings, Tom, Tim, Anita, and Shirley. She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Carol and husband Lloyd.

Pastor Eric Collom will conduct her celebration of life service on – Saturday March 19th, 2022 at Calvary Christian Fellowship Located at 35 Lindbergh Dr. Gypsum, CO 81637 at 1 pm. There will be refreshments after the service at the church.

To live stream the celebration of life service please follow this link:

https://livestream.com/acalvarychurch/livestream

Flowers can be sent to the church and cards can be sent to 1016 Wainwright St. Junction City, KS 66441.