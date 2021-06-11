Obituary: Edmond “Ted” Watkinson Smathers

Edmond “Ted” Watkinson Smathers

February 20, 1939 – May 3, 2021

Edmond Watkinson “Ted” Smathers, a longtime resident of Golden, Colorado, died unexpectedly Monday, May 3, 2021, at the age of 82.

Ted was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1939. After his high school graduation he attended Penn State University and received a degree in Engineering Mechanics. He also received a Masters Degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Ted met his wife, Shaunie, in 1995 and they were married on Vail Mountain in 1998.

Ted served his country proudly in the US Navy as a Navigator in the Naval Air Transport Squadron. After five years of active duty, from 1963 to 1968, he returned to Colorado and served twenty more years in the Naval Reserves achieving the rank of Commander.

While in the Naval Reserves, Ted began his professional career at the IBM facility in Boulder. He was credited with several patents during his time with IBM. After retirement, he enjoyed life as a ski instructor in Vail, an avocation that continued for 27 years until the age of 80! Within this time frame, he enjoyed teaching on the adjunct faculty at Colorado School of Mines for more than twenty years. He published several books and teaching guides while working at this position.

Ted was a man of great stature. He had many interests and always strived to learn more and improve his skills. He could truly be called a life-long learner. He was self taught woodworker. He had many beautiful pieces of furniture in the Arts and Crafts style. Along with woodworking, skiing, bicycling, travel and personal fitness, Ted LOVED HIS CORVETTES! Shaunie and Ted loved traveling across the U.S. on road trips and attending Corvette-related events.

Ted is survived by his wife, Shaunie, of 22 years, his sister, Susan (Doug) Melvin; son, Tom (Jamie); daughter, Cindi and three grandchildren: Kyle, Grace and Eva.

A private burial with full military honors took place at Fort Logan National Cemetery on May 18, 2021.