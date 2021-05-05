Obituary: Edna Fricke

Edna Fricke

December 13, 1932 – February 14, 2021

Edna Nellie Fricke, 89, of Vail, Colorado peacefully passed away on February 14, 2021. Eddie was born on December 13, 1932 in Evergreen, Wisconsin.

In 1963, Eddie moved to Vail and opened the first beauty salon at Golden Peak, the Lady Vail.

In 1967, she met the love of her life, Claus Fricke in Denver and they married a year later on May 4, 1968. They resided in Vail for the next 50 years. Eddie loved styling hair and one of the highlights of her career was meeting Jacqueline Kennedy and doing her hair. After years of being a stylist, she sold her business. She was always supportive of her husband, Claus who had opened the Tearoom Alpenrose.

Eddie loved welcoming friends to their home and entertaining. She was an artist and enjoyed creating wood and stone sculptures. She then designed their beautiful Adobe style home down valley at Castle Peaks Ranch in Eagle where they resided for over 20 years. Eddie could be found each morning working in her lush garden growing fruits, vegetables and wildflowers.

Eddie loved to travel. She and Claus traveled to Europe every year to visit their home in Scotland. Traveling to Africa, Brazil, and Mexico brought much joy. Eddie loved going to Mexico so much, that they ended up buying a place in 2004 and then moved to the Sea of Cortez at Porto Pinesco, in 2019.

Eddie was a devoted and beloved wife to Claus, and a treasured friend to all. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Clause Fricke, and her sister Emma Hall and her many nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Eddie’s memory to the Vail Valley Medical Center. Please send your favorite memory of Eddie to: Claus Fricke 3942 West Muriel Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308