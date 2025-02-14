Obituary: Edward Dallas Bennett

Edward Dallas Bennett

Provided Photo

September 27, 1941 – February 11, 2025

Edward Dallas Bennett was born on September 27, 1941 in rural Nuckolls County, Nebraska to John and Anna Bennett. He passed away on February 11, 2025 at the VA Community Living Center in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 83. Ed spent his early years on the farm working and playing alongside his siblings. He attended a one room schoolhouse through 8th grade and then attended and graduated from Edgar High School in 1959.

Ed joined the US Air Force in the fall after graduation. During his early Air Force days, he met his sister’s best friend, Darlene Isaacson and their 60 year love story began. They were married on December 7, 1963 and over the years, they welcomed 3 daughters. Ed’s Air Force travels included New Mexico, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines. After he was honorably discharged in 1967, his young family moved to Glenvil, Nebraska where he worked at nights and attended Electrical Trade School during the day. Once his schooling was complete, the family moved to Montrose, Colorado for a short time and then on to Edwards, Colorado where they would spend the next 28 years.

Ed and his business partner started a very successful electrical contracting company called New Electric. They can be credited with the electrical work in many of the Vail Valley’s earliest hotels, resorts and homes. Ed was known widely as a quiet, hard-working and humble man. He led by example and his employees gained much knowledge about the electrical field as well as the value of a job done right. During these years in Edwards, Ed made time to enjoy fishing, hunting and camping with close family friends as well as trips to visit family in other states.

Upon his retirement in 1998, he and Darlene moved to Grand Junction, Colorado where they would spend the remainder of their years together. By this time, their 8 grandchildren and eventually, a great grandson were arriving and Ed loved spending time with each of them. He kept busy by not only taking care of their beautiful property, but also by continuing to work in the electrical field in various ways. He also took up the hobby of knife-making. He used his talent and creativity to create knives out of various and sometimes unique materials.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents and one brother,Tim, his beloved wife, Darlene, and grandsons, Aaron and Cody. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Annette Jennings (Roger) of Noble, Oklahoma, Diana Fluegge (Randy) of Grand Junction, Colorado and Jennifer Young (Wayne) of Glenwood, Iowa, 6 grandchildren: Grayson Fluegge (Brittany), Carli Fluegge, Jesse DeLano, Marleigh Young, Cameryn Young, Cadyn Young and one great grandson, Sage Fluegge as well as his sisters, Judy Davis and Becky Brown.

Funeral arrangements and service are being handled by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Service to be held on Monday, February 17, 2025 at 2:30. Internment to be at a later date in Edgar, Nebraska.